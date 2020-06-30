14913 48th Ave W #C-3

Amenities
GORGEOUS North Edmonds Townhome - Beautiful Double Master Suite townhome in North Edmonds. Features include high-end contemporary finishes, laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Kitchen with quartz countertops, full height backsplash, top of the line appliances (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher). Living room with electric fireplace. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. One master bedroom has 3/4 bath with dual sinks & heated floors. Full size washer & dryer. 2-car tandem garage with storage space. Close to busline, shopping, Boeing and access to Hwys 99, 525 & I-5.
Unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
All utilities are tenants' responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-NO PETS
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
(RLNE5332594)