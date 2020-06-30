All apartments in North Lynnwood
14913 48th Ave W #C-3

14913 48th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

14913 48th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
GORGEOUS North Edmonds Townhome - Beautiful Double Master Suite townhome in North Edmonds. Features include high-end contemporary finishes, laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Kitchen with quartz countertops, full height backsplash, top of the line appliances (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher). Living room with electric fireplace. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. One master bedroom has 3/4 bath with dual sinks & heated floors. Full size washer & dryer. 2-car tandem garage with storage space. Close to busline, shopping, Boeing and access to Hwys 99, 525 & I-5.

Unit is ready for immediate occupancy.

All utilities are tenants' responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-NO PETS
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5332594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

