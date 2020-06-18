Amenities

1114 Wacomac St. Available 08/02/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting - This 957sq.ft., 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting is on the first floor of a 4-plex apartment building. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.

12 month lease

2 bedrooms (master with slider onto private patio)

Beautiful views of terrain/hills off patio and bedrooms

Brand new washer/dryer in unit

Efficient gas fireplace

Attached 1 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street

Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room

Utils (trash, water, sewer) paid by landlord

Window treatments included

Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal

$1075/mo. rent plus electricity

$1612 security deposit

Non-smoking

Pets negotiable $250 deposit per.

Available August 1, 2020



