All apartments in North Bonneville
Find more places like 1114 Wacomac St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bonneville, WA
/
1114 Wacomac St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1114 Wacomac St.

1114 Wacomac St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1114 Wacomac St, North Bonneville, WA 98639

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
1114 Wacomac St. Available 08/02/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting - This 957sq.ft., 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting is on the first floor of a 4-plex apartment building. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.
Please see amenities listed and pictures included:

12 month lease
2 bedrooms (master with slider onto private patio)
Beautiful views of terrain/hills off patio and bedrooms
Brand new washer/dryer in unit
Efficient gas fireplace
Attached 1 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street
Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room
Utils (trash, water, sewer) paid by landlord
Window treatments included
Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal
$1075/mo. rent plus electricity
$1612 security deposit
Non-smoking
Pets negotiable $250 deposit per.
Available August 1, 2020

(RLNE5831696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Wacomac St. have any available units?
1114 Wacomac St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bonneville, WA.
What amenities does 1114 Wacomac St. have?
Some of 1114 Wacomac St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Wacomac St. currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Wacomac St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Wacomac St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Wacomac St. is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Wacomac St. does offer parking.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Wacomac St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. have a pool?
No, 1114 Wacomac St. does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. have accessible units?
No, 1114 Wacomac St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Wacomac St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Wacomac St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Wacomac St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORLake Oswego, OROregon City, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORCamas, WA
Troutdale, ORWashougal, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORGladstone, ORMinnehaha, WAFairview, OR
Sandy, ORHood River, ORBattle Ground, WABrush Prairie, WAWalnut Grove, WABarberton, WASalmon Creek, WARidgefield, WAThe Dalles, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community College