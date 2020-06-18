Amenities
1114 Wacomac St. Available 08/02/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting - This 957sq.ft., 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a park-like setting is on the first floor of a 4-plex apartment building. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.
Please see amenities listed and pictures included:
12 month lease
2 bedrooms (master with slider onto private patio)
Beautiful views of terrain/hills off patio and bedrooms
Brand new washer/dryer in unit
Efficient gas fireplace
Attached 1 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street
Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room
Utils (trash, water, sewer) paid by landlord
Window treatments included
Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal
$1075/mo. rent plus electricity
$1612 security deposit
Non-smoking
Pets negotiable $250 deposit per.
Available August 1, 2020
(RLNE5831696)