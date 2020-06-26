Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym bbq/grill

7916 119th Ct. SE Available 08/01/19 Fantastic Home with Territorial View -

Nestled in a cul-de-sac with a territorial view this happy home will delight you. Open floor plan, 2 gas fireplaces, living room, formal dining room, family room, office, utility room and alarm system. Gleaming hardwoods downstairs in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless fridge & new cook top. Lovely oversized deck partially covered for barbecuing any time of year. Minutes from I-405, Coulon Park, and The Landing with shops, eateries, movie and gym. Yard care provided.

Please do not disturb tenants

Available August 1st, No smoking, no pets

Contact Chris at 425-765-7888 to view



(RLNE2345668)