Newcastle, WA
7916 119th Ct. SE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

7916 119th Ct. SE

7916 119th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7916 119th Court Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056
Lake Washington Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
bbq/grill
7916 119th Ct. SE Available 08/01/19 Fantastic Home with Territorial View -
Nestled in a cul-de-sac with a territorial view this happy home will delight you. Open floor plan, 2 gas fireplaces, living room, formal dining room, family room, office, utility room and alarm system. Gleaming hardwoods downstairs in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless fridge & new cook top. Lovely oversized deck partially covered for barbecuing any time of year. Minutes from I-405, Coulon Park, and The Landing with shops, eateries, movie and gym. Yard care provided.
Please do not disturb tenants
Available August 1st, No smoking, no pets
Contact Chris at 425-765-7888 to view

(RLNE2345668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have any available units?
7916 119th Ct. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 7916 119th Ct. SE have?
Some of 7916 119th Ct. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 119th Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
7916 119th Ct. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 119th Ct. SE pet-friendly?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE offer parking?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not offer parking.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7916 119th Ct. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7916 119th Ct. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
