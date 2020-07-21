7106 134th Court SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Newcastle Townhome in Great Location! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/9e4d1370bd



Bright home with upper level master and master bath, 2nd bdrm & large BONUS room on upper level with floor to ceiling mirrors! Laundry and another 3/4 bath on the upper level. Main level living room, large windows, see through fireplace, to dining area. Well appointed kitchen with eat in area & ss appliances & 1/2 bath.



Great Condo in quiet community. Unbeatable location near trails, library, shopping, farmers market, freeway access & championship Newcastle Golf Club. In a well-run community on dead-end road backed & protected by a greenbelt.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5163469)