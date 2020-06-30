13301 SE 79th Pl Unit #C311

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets gym elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking garage hot tub

Bright and spacious condo at Parterra in Newcastle. - Welcome home to this spacious condo at Parterra in Newcastle. Quiet community with secured access and elevator. Great location! Walking distance to lake Boren Park, hiking trails, restaurants, bus line, YMCA, library and shopping! Great schools and just minutes from I90/405. Large bedroom with walk in closet fits king size bed and desk. Large bathroom with double sinks, bathtub and separate stand up shower. In unit washer and dryer. Open living room with gas fireplace. Cabana, fitness area and hot tub on site. This condo is a must see! **Rent is $1800 but for $1,900 you can have it fully furnished as shown in the pictures. Water, Sewer and garbage included.



(RLNE5604921)