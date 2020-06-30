All apartments in Newcastle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

13301 SE 79th Pl Unit #C311

13301 Southeast 79th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13301 Southeast 79th Place, Newcastle, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Bright and spacious condo at Parterra in Newcastle. - Welcome home to this spacious condo at Parterra in Newcastle. Quiet community with secured access and elevator. Great location! Walking distance to lake Boren Park, hiking trails, restaurants, bus line, YMCA, library and shopping! Great schools and just minutes from I90/405. Large bedroom with walk in closet fits king size bed and desk. Large bathroom with double sinks, bathtub and separate stand up shower. In unit washer and dryer. Open living room with gas fireplace. Cabana, fitness area and hot tub on site. This condo is a must see! **Rent is $1800 but for $1,900 you can have it fully furnished as shown in the pictures. Water, Sewer and garbage included.

(RLNE5604921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

