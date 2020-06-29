All apartments in Newcastle
12831 SE 84th St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

12831 SE 84th St

12831 Southeast 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12831 Southeast 84th Street, Newcastle, WA 98056
Olypmus

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunny & Bright House for Rent - Take in the beautiful territorial views from this sunny & bright home! Polished two story soaring ceilings, circular floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, designer paint. Slab granite, decorator tile backsplash, SS appliances and eat-in bar. Formal dining room is flanked by walls of windows. Warm, inviting family room. Enormous master suite & 2 Bedrooms upstairs & bath. 3-car garage + roomy lot. Furnace and Central A/C. Situated on an over-sized, corner lot in the Olympus neighborhood & within the Issaquah School District. Must See!

Non smoking house. Security Deposit and Background Check Required.

(RLNE5188624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12831 SE 84th St have any available units?
12831 SE 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 12831 SE 84th St have?
Some of 12831 SE 84th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12831 SE 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
12831 SE 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12831 SE 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12831 SE 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 12831 SE 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 12831 SE 84th St offers parking.
Does 12831 SE 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12831 SE 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12831 SE 84th St have a pool?
No, 12831 SE 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 12831 SE 84th St have accessible units?
No, 12831 SE 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12831 SE 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12831 SE 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12831 SE 84th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12831 SE 84th St has units with air conditioning.
