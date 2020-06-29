12831 SE 84th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sunny & Bright House for Rent - Take in the beautiful territorial views from this sunny & bright home! Polished two story soaring ceilings, circular floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, designer paint. Slab granite, decorator tile backsplash, SS appliances and eat-in bar. Formal dining room is flanked by walls of windows. Warm, inviting family room. Enormous master suite & 2 Bedrooms upstairs & bath. 3-car garage + roomy lot. Furnace and Central A/C. Situated on an over-sized, corner lot in the Olympus neighborhood & within the Issaquah School District. Must See!



Non smoking house. Security Deposit and Background Check Required.



(RLNE5188624)