All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 12116 SE 71st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
12116 SE 71st Pl
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

12116 SE 71st Pl

12116 Southeast 71st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12116 Southeast 71st Place, Newcastle, WA 98056
Hazelwood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12116 SE 71st Pl Available 10/01/19 Newcastle/Hazelnut Terrace Rambler - Newcastle / Hazelnut Terrace Rambler - Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, plus bonus room (den/rec room) in a quiet and secluded private cul-de-sac. Beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen with Cherry cabinets and pantry, Quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances featuring a commercial grade Wolf gas cooktop on a cooking island with overhead power vent, double ovens, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, disposal, and trash compactor. Laundry room with full-capacity washer and dryer set. Hardwood floors with wood fireplace. Vinyl windows and new furnace. 1350 sq.ft. Concrete patio and LARGE fenced back yard with storage shed, long driveway for two cars. Easy access to downtown Newcastle for shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. No Smoking / Pet NEGOTIABLE. $2,495/mo. rent + utilities. 12-month Lease (non-negotiable). Please call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE3262252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have any available units?
12116 SE 71st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 12116 SE 71st Pl have?
Some of 12116 SE 71st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12116 SE 71st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12116 SE 71st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 SE 71st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12116 SE 71st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl offer parking?
No, 12116 SE 71st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12116 SE 71st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have a pool?
No, 12116 SE 71st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have accessible units?
No, 12116 SE 71st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12116 SE 71st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12116 SE 71st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12116 SE 71st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewcastle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Newcastle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College