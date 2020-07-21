Amenities

12116 SE 71st Pl Available 10/01/19 Newcastle/Hazelnut Terrace Rambler - Newcastle / Hazelnut Terrace Rambler - Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, plus bonus room (den/rec room) in a quiet and secluded private cul-de-sac. Beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen with Cherry cabinets and pantry, Quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances featuring a commercial grade Wolf gas cooktop on a cooking island with overhead power vent, double ovens, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, disposal, and trash compactor. Laundry room with full-capacity washer and dryer set. Hardwood floors with wood fireplace. Vinyl windows and new furnace. 1350 sq.ft. Concrete patio and LARGE fenced back yard with storage shed, long driveway for two cars. Easy access to downtown Newcastle for shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. No Smoking / Pet NEGOTIABLE. $2,495/mo. rent + utilities. 12-month Lease (non-negotiable). Please call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE3262252)