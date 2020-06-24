All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 11640 SE 90th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
11640 SE 90th ST
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

11640 SE 90th ST

11640 Southeast 90th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11640 Southeast 90th Street, Newcastle, WA 98056
Brewer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent to Own - Property Id: 143605

Rent to Own or Seller Financed Home! Your credit is approved! 10%-20% down. AS IS. Area has great potential for future appreciation.

This classic rambler home with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bds + den) and one bathroom is sitting on 0.29 acre lot in Newcastle. Lots of greenery and fruit trees provide a very private and peaceful setting. The home has been mildly updated and the original hardwood floor in all rooms needs to be refinished or carpeted. Some updates can make this cute home super nice and cozy. Small back patio and large fenced backyard. Septic tank in one side of the backyard. Two Car garage and a long driveway which provides extra parking space for your guests. The house is situated in area of high-end newer homes and short drive to I-405, local stores, Bellevue, Renton and Lake Washington.

*Please go to YourHomeTicket.com for details and to receive future updates on our available seller financed homes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143605p
Property Id 143605

(RLNE5071293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 SE 90th ST have any available units?
11640 SE 90th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 11640 SE 90th ST have?
Some of 11640 SE 90th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 SE 90th ST currently offering any rent specials?
11640 SE 90th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 SE 90th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 SE 90th ST is pet friendly.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST offer parking?
Yes, 11640 SE 90th ST offers parking.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11640 SE 90th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST have a pool?
No, 11640 SE 90th ST does not have a pool.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST have accessible units?
No, 11640 SE 90th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11640 SE 90th ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 11640 SE 90th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11640 SE 90th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms
Newcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Newcastle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College