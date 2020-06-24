11640 SE 90th ST

Amenities

Rent to Own or Seller Financed Home! Your credit is approved! 10%-20% down. AS IS. Area has great potential for future appreciation.



This classic rambler home with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bds + den) and one bathroom is sitting on 0.29 acre lot in Newcastle. Lots of greenery and fruit trees provide a very private and peaceful setting. The home has been mildly updated and the original hardwood floor in all rooms needs to be refinished or carpeted. Some updates can make this cute home super nice and cozy. Small back patio and large fenced backyard. Septic tank in one side of the backyard. Two Car garage and a long driveway which provides extra parking space for your guests. The house is situated in area of high-end newer homes and short drive to I-405, local stores, Bellevue, Renton and Lake Washington.



