All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like 726 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
726 2nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

726 2nd Street

726 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

726 2nd Street, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Mukilteo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mukilteo Home - Available January 7th! This charming and classic seaside 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, plus office/den, home is nestled just above the Clinton ferry dock with fabulous views of the Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound and gateway to the awe inspiring San Juan Islands. Walk to Ivar's on the water or the famous Arnie's Restaurant just down the street! This charming home is light and bright and has all you need, including a great deck with fabulous water views, gas stove, washer and dryer. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter! You will never get tired of watching the spectacular sunsets! Live and play in this great location of Old Town Mukilteo. Enjoy fishing off the docks, beach walking, exploring lighthouses and great local parks! Take the train into Seattle, just a few minutes walk to the train station. Pet friendly, one dog or cat ok with $500 pet deposit. No smokers.

To view this charming home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #MukilteoRentals #OldTownMukilteo

(RLNE3769778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 2nd Street have any available units?
726 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 726 2nd Street have?
Some of 726 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 726 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 726 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 726 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 726 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 726 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 Bedrooms
Mukilteo Apartments with GymMukilteo Apartments with Parking
Mukilteo Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College