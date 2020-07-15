5400 Harbour Pointe Boulevard - A104

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Rare Harbour Pointe Condo in the Nantucket Community -- available for rent NOW. This affordably priced, well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all-electric heat has hardwood floors throughout. The smart floor plan maximizes space with a "great-room" layout for the living room (with gas fireplace) and kitchen. The modern kitchen amenities include tile counters & back splash, stainless appliances, lots of upgraded cabinetry, and a convenient breakfast bar. The master suite features a spa like tile master bath. The main, hall bath also has new tile work. You even have a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Just off the living room is a covered private patio and storage room. Park out of the rain in your own private 1-car garage (with automatic opener). There is additional "open parking" nearby. This quiet community has lush landscaping and numerous neighborhood paths. The owner is even providing some utilities. If you have a family with children in public schools, you are located less than 1/2 mile from Columbia Elementary, Harbour Pointe Middle School and Kamiak High School -- all part of the highly rated Mukilteo School District.



Pet Policy -- up to 2 pets. Must be licensed, at least 1-years old, house broken, spayed/neutered, have all vaccinations, no history of aggressive behavior towards people or other animals, and favorable references from previous landlords. Pets will be screened through petscreening.com (for which there is a charge), "Service animals" (and "emotional support animals") must also be screened and verified by petcreening.com -- there if no charge if the the status as a "service animal" can be verified. Pets require an additional deposit. Verified "service animals" do not require an additional deposit.

Offering a 12 month lease to start. Move-in funds required are first month's rent and basic security deposit of $2000. We do not accept portable screening reports.



NOTE-- Please CALL Bill Jackson at 206-686-3661 or directly on my cell # 425-417-8005. I am not located on site, but am available for showing appointments:

Tuesday between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Thursday between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Saturday between 1:00 pm and 3:00

Other times "may' be available -- Call me.