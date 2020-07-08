All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like
5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F

5300 Harbour Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
Harbour Pointe
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5300 Harbour Pointe Boulevard, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Townhome Style Condo Harbour Pointe / Mukilteo - For RENT: Beautiful, recently updated 2 story townhome style condo in the desirable Hamptons located in Harbour Pointe / Mukilteo. Clean, spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms. Dining room, Living Room w/fireplace. Relaxing deck. Pool, work out facility. Boeing, shopping, parks, beach all close by. EZ and Quick access to I-405 and I-5. Two assigned parking spaces: carport and 1 uncovered parking. No smoking. Pets OK - case by case-additional deposit required. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent. Available May 15th.
One Year Lease preferred / 6 month lease ok.

(RLNE2899815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have any available units?
5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have?
Some of 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F offers parking.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F has a pool.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have accessible units?
No, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 BedroomsMukilteo Apartments with GymMukilteo Apartments with ParkingMukilteo Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College