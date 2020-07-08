Amenities

5300 Harbour Point Blvd, #311F Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Townhome Style Condo Harbour Pointe / Mukilteo - For RENT: Beautiful, recently updated 2 story townhome style condo in the desirable Hamptons located in Harbour Pointe / Mukilteo. Clean, spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms. Dining room, Living Room w/fireplace. Relaxing deck. Pool, work out facility. Boeing, shopping, parks, beach all close by. EZ and Quick access to I-405 and I-5. Two assigned parking spaces: carport and 1 uncovered parking. No smoking. Pets OK - case by case-additional deposit required. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent. Available May 15th.

One Year Lease preferred / 6 month lease ok.



(RLNE2899815)