10317 Kay Way Available 02/15/19 Mukilteo Contemporary with Spectacular Views!! Pet Friendly! - New to the rental market! Spectacular views abound from this fabulous Northwest Contemporary renovated just 3 years ago. The warm feeling of a beach home blends perfectly with panoramic views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and Whidbey Island from an expansive wall-length picture window and a wrap-around deck.



This home is located in the coveted Chennault-Harbor Pointe neighborhood on a park-like lot of one-third of an acre. Private, quiet, with fantastic views and a lush, terraced, peaceful backyard with mature evergreens and an abundance of blueberry plants.



Beautiful wood floors on the first floor and a side entrance door to a mud room quickly contain any hint of your treks to the beach. Imagine yourself in the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances while you entertain your guests in the vaulted living room or one of the decks. The carport and driveway can accommodate 8 cars, or invite your welcoming, close-knit neighbors.



There are 3 large bedrooms: one on the first floor next to an updated bathroom, and two upstairs with a completely remodeled luxurious bathroom, featuring a huge walk-in shower. All the rooms on the 2nd floor have vaulted ceilings with extra storage. There's also a bonus walk in closet off the hallway. Tons of storage here!



At the top of the stairs you will find a wonderful library area under a garden window overlooking the evergreen back yard, ideal for curling up with a book, working on homework, or perfecting your yoga pose.



Cheery and bright, surrounded by light, breathtaking views and nature out every window. Come soon to experience this tranquil home & remember what a deep breath feels like. It wont be on the rental market long!



Quick access to I-405 & I-5; close to Mukilteo beaches, shops, and ferries for beach-combing and weekend excursions; Harbor Pointe Golf Club; Boeing; Paine Field; close to excellent schools.



No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent. Showings held by appointment. Please email to schedule a showing time, include your phone number and email.

~ Pet friendly with pet rent and pet screenings.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over age 18.

~Tenant responsible for all utilities & yard care other than a spring & fall cleanup.

~Security Deposit of $3,245

~Administrative Fee: $250

~ $10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~This is a No Smoking residence. Minimum one year lease.



