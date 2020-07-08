Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10115 63rd Pl W Available 01/13/20 Beautiful Spacious Home in Mukilteo - This 2,100 square foot home in Mukilteo boasts a multi-level outdoor deck that would be great for entertaining! The hardwood floors in the kitchen and formal dinning room add a warm touch. There is a gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a large bathroom as well as a double vanity. With two bedrooms on the upper floor and one on the downstairs floor as well as three bathrooms throughout the home, ensures space for the whole family. This home is situated on an over sized corner lot with beautiful landscaping and mature plants and trees. Large two car garage with work benches and lots of room for storage. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. This home is equip with a separate fenced dog area with a pet door into the garage. No smoking.No cats. KIO/PTS/MD



(RLNE5372848)