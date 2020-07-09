All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 7317 224th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
7317 224th St SW
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:04 PM

7317 224th St SW

7317 224th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7317 224th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Melody Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7d17a305f ---- Updated 2 bedroom condo with newer paint and carpet throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with pass through to living room. Sliders to balcony with storage. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Laundry facilities, community pool and clubhouse on site. Close to Edmonds Community College with easy access to public transportation, shopping and freeways. Quiet community, near bicycle and walking paths. One reserved parking space. $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. Sorry no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Mill Park COMMUNITY FEATURES Community Pool | Coin Operated Laundry SCHOOLS Elementary: Westgate | Middle/Jr High: College Place | High: Edmonds Woodway APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher PARKING 1 Assigned Parking Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED No STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1275 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ?No Pet Property EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 224th St SW have any available units?
7317 224th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 7317 224th St SW have?
Some of 7317 224th St SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 224th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
7317 224th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 224th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 224th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 7317 224th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 7317 224th St SW offers parking.
Does 7317 224th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 224th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 224th St SW have a pool?
Yes, 7317 224th St SW has a pool.
Does 7317 224th St SW have accessible units?
No, 7317 224th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 224th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7317 224th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 224th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7317 224th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College