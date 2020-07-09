7317 224th St SW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7d17a305f ---- Updated 2 bedroom condo with newer paint and carpet throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with pass through to living room. Sliders to balcony with storage. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Laundry facilities, community pool and clubhouse on site. Close to Edmonds Community College with easy access to public transportation, shopping and freeways. Quiet community, near bicycle and walking paths. One reserved parking space. $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. Sorry no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Mill Park COMMUNITY FEATURES Community Pool | Coin Operated Laundry SCHOOLS Elementary: Westgate | Middle/Jr High: College Place | High: Edmonds Woodway APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher PARKING 1 Assigned Parking Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED No STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1275 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ?No Pet Property EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties