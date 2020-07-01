5707 236th St Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Large room for rent in a shared home with private entrance, private bathroom and kitchenette. The room is completely isolated from the rest of the house with all your own amenities. The only communal area is the deck and yards. Currently furnished, but furniture can be removed upon request. Entry through the back communal deck. Parking available in the backyard. Really close to I-5, and great access to public transit into Seattle. $1050/mo, $500 security deposit. Electric, heat, gas, wifi and water are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Space is available now and would require a minimum 3 month lease. No pets.