Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
5707 236th St Sw
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:08 AM

5707 236th St Sw

5707 236th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5707 236th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Large room for rent in a shared home with private entrance, private bathroom and kitchenette. The room is completely isolated from the rest of the house with all your own amenities. The only communal area is the deck and yards. Currently furnished, but furniture can be removed upon request. Entry through the back communal deck. Parking available in the backyard. Really close to I-5, and great access to public transit into Seattle. $1050/mo, $500 security deposit. Electric, heat, gas, wifi and water are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Space is available now and would require a minimum 3 month lease. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 236th St Sw have any available units?
5707 236th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 5707 236th St Sw have?
Some of 5707 236th St Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 236th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
5707 236th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 236th St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 236th St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 5707 236th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 5707 236th St Sw offers parking.
Does 5707 236th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 236th St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 236th St Sw have a pool?
No, 5707 236th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 5707 236th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 5707 236th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 236th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 236th St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 236th St Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 236th St Sw does not have units with air conditioning.

