4411 217th St SW #A

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym

Fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 beds and 2.5 baths in Mountlake Terrace - Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome with oversized fully fenced backyard, private brick patio. Quiet cul de sac location. There's incredible privacy and a wonderful territorial view. Many upgrades include: hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, recess lighting, rounded corners, outdoor lighting, wired for security system. It really feels like a free standing home. Great room concept on main, huge master with 5 piece master bath, upstairs laundry, 2 car garage. A fabulous community gym.



Cedar Way Elementary, Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School. All within one miles distance, tenant to verify.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. NO SMOKING, NO PET. For showing, please text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires,



NO RV Parking. Please follow this link for our approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



