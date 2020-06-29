All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
4411 217th St SW #A

4411 217th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4411 217th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 beds and 2.5 baths in Mountlake Terrace - Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome with oversized fully fenced backyard, private brick patio. Quiet cul de sac location. There's incredible privacy and a wonderful territorial view. Many upgrades include: hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, recess lighting, rounded corners, outdoor lighting, wired for security system. It really feels like a free standing home. Great room concept on main, huge master with 5 piece master bath, upstairs laundry, 2 car garage. A fabulous community gym.

Cedar Way Elementary, Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School. All within one miles distance, tenant to verify.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. NO SMOKING, NO PET. For showing, please text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires,

NO RV Parking. Please follow this link for our approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5504798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

