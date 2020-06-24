24307 57th Ave. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful Mid-Century Home - Beautiful, light filled, Mid-Century 3 bedroom home has several updates throughout including new carpet flooring, fresh paint, double pane windows, and spa -like 5 piece bath. This home also has a sweet pellet stove, covered patio, deck, extra storage sheds, carport storage and a big yard. Great location near Mt. Lake Terrace transit station park and ride plus walk score of 74. It is in the Edmonds School Dist. (tenant to verify) $2000 security deposit, $250 non-ref fee, $40 app fee. Pets are conditional upon approval.



