All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 24307 57th Ave. W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
24307 57th Ave. W.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

24307 57th Ave. W.

24307 57th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24307 57th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful Mid-Century Home - Beautiful, light filled, Mid-Century 3 bedroom home has several updates throughout including new carpet flooring, fresh paint, double pane windows, and spa -like 5 piece bath. This home also has a sweet pellet stove, covered patio, deck, extra storage sheds, carport storage and a big yard. Great location near Mt. Lake Terrace transit station park and ride plus walk score of 74. It is in the Edmonds School Dist. (tenant to verify) $2000 security deposit, $250 non-ref fee, $40 app fee. Pets are conditional upon approval.

(RLNE2484233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have any available units?
24307 57th Ave. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 24307 57th Ave. W. have?
Some of 24307 57th Ave. W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24307 57th Ave. W. currently offering any rent specials?
24307 57th Ave. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24307 57th Ave. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24307 57th Ave. W. is pet friendly.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. offer parking?
Yes, 24307 57th Ave. W. offers parking.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24307 57th Ave. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have a pool?
No, 24307 57th Ave. W. does not have a pool.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have accessible units?
No, 24307 57th Ave. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24307 57th Ave. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24307 57th Ave. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24307 57th Ave. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments under $1500
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College