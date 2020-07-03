All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
23509 Lakeview Drive

Location

23509 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Water front 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Mountlake Terrace. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and recreational room for events. All Utilities included except for electricity. Is pet friendly. Its 15 minutes away from Amazon main campus downtown Seattle. All decorations and 2 smart TVs are included. The condo is a 2 minute drive from I5 south and 5 minutes from I5 north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
23509 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23509 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 23509 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23509 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23509 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23509 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23509 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23509 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23509 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23509 Lakeview Drive has a pool.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 23509 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23509 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23509 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23509 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

