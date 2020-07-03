23509 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

Water front 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Mountlake Terrace. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and recreational room for events. All Utilities included except for electricity. Is pet friendly. Its 15 minutes away from Amazon main campus downtown Seattle. All decorations and 2 smart TVs are included. The condo is a 2 minute drive from I5 south and 5 minutes from I5 north.