23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102

Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar. Spacious carpeted living room with fireplace and dining area. Windows in the living room allow for lots of light and boasts a wonderful lake view! Private patio with extra storage. Two closets in the master bedroom. Unit has 1.5 bathrooms separated by a sliding door. Water/ sewer / garbage included in your rent!

Washer/ dryer in unit. One assigned parking space included. No pets or smoking please!



Call Quorum Real Estate today!

206-283-6000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838670)