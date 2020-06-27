All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 22707 66th Avenue W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
22707 66th Avenue W
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

22707 66th Avenue W

22707 66th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22707 66th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Melody Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rambler - Charming Rambler tucked back off the street. Wonderfully laid out home with spacious rooms. Huge 2 car garage.
Tenants are required to maintain lawn and pay for utilities.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/55856ed086
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5022025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22707 66th Avenue W have any available units?
22707 66th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 22707 66th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
22707 66th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22707 66th Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22707 66th Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 22707 66th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22707 66th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 22707 66th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 22707 66th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22707 66th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22707 66th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22707 66th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College