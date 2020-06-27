22707 66th Avenue W

22707 66th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Melody Hill
Rambler - Charming Rambler tucked back off the street. Wonderfully laid out home with spacious rooms. Huge 2 car garage. Tenants are required to maintain lawn and pay for utilities.
- $45 application fee per adult - For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589 - Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
