Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

22701 Lakeview Drive Unit D4 Lake Village Condominium

22701 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22701 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LakeView, Mount lake terrace - 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome like condo in quiet area - Quiet area and 4 minutes to Ranch 99 supermarket and Pacific Hwy
One covered carport. 2 bedrooms,1.5 bath and decent storage area
Living room, kitchen and dinning room plus 0.5 bathroom on ground floor with terrace on the back.
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry area on 2nd floor.

22701 Lakeview Dr, unit D-4, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
$1850/mo with 1 year lease.

Community has a swimming pool, play area and sports court.

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,060 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Wall to wall carpet
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Laundry: own
Floor: 2 floors
Property Type: Condo

PETS POLICY
Pets under 20 lbs allowed. Pet deposit: $450.00

LEASE TERMS
$50/tenant for water, sewer and garbage. Tenants pay own electricity.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,850.00
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,500.00
Available Now
Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (installment available)

Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appoinments

(RLNE5070382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

