22701 Lakeview Drive Unit D4 Lake Village Condominium

LakeView, Mount lake terrace - 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome like condo in quiet area - Quiet area and 4 minutes to Ranch 99 supermarket and Pacific Hwy

One covered carport. 2 bedrooms,1.5 bath and decent storage area

Living room, kitchen and dinning room plus 0.5 bathroom on ground floor with terrace on the back.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry area on 2nd floor.



22701 Lakeview Dr, unit D-4, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

$1850/mo with 1 year lease.



Community has a swimming pool, play area and sports court.



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1,060 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Wall to wall carpet

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Laundry: own

Floor: 2 floors

Property Type: Condo



PETS POLICY

Pets under 20 lbs allowed. Pet deposit: $450.00



LEASE TERMS

$50/tenant for water, sewer and garbage. Tenants pay own electricity.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,850.00

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Available Now

Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (installment available)



Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appoinments



(RLNE5070382)