22003 56th Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28d658408b ---- This top floor condo unit located in Parkside Condominiums features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath and 1 Three-Quarter Bath, and an Open Living space with Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural light. The unit has New Wood Laminate flooring, and a Private Deck to enjoy the trees and natural surroundings. Unit includes a Living room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and in unit Washer/Dryer. The Community has a Pool too for those Hot Summer Days! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in monthly rent. OUR REQUIREMENTS: Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600 No Felony Convictions No Bankruptcies No Evictions Good Rental History Min. monthly income requirement $4,875 Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) Photo of Pet(s) 2 months current pay stubs Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted. Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Cable/Internet/Phone) Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,625, Security Deposit $1,625 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property. Community Pool. Seperate Oven Wood Burning Fireplace