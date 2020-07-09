All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

22003 56th Ave W

22003 56th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

22003 56th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28d658408b ---- This top floor condo unit located in Parkside Condominiums features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath and 1 Three-Quarter Bath, and an Open Living space with Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural light. The unit has New Wood Laminate flooring, and a Private Deck to enjoy the trees and natural surroundings. Unit includes a Living room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and in unit Washer/Dryer. The Community has a Pool too for those Hot Summer Days! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in monthly rent. OUR REQUIREMENTS: Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600 No Felony Convictions No Bankruptcies No Evictions Good Rental History Min. monthly income requirement $4,875 Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) Photo of Pet(s) 2 months current pay stubs Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted. Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Cable/Internet/Phone) Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,625, Security Deposit $1,625 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property. Community Pool. Seperate Oven Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22003 56th Ave W have any available units?
22003 56th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22003 56th Ave W have?
Some of 22003 56th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22003 56th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
22003 56th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22003 56th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 22003 56th Ave W offer parking?
No, 22003 56th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 22003 56th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22003 56th Ave W have a pool?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W has a pool.
Does 22003 56th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 22003 56th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 22003 56th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22003 56th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22003 56th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22003 56th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

