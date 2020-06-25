21703 51st Ave W

Amenities

Partially furnished 2 Bedroom Rambler in Mountlake Terrace for Rent on Month to Month Lease up to 6 months. - The owner is out of town for 6 months and is looking to rent his rambler while he is away. 6 month lease only. This is a 4 bedroom rambler, with 2 bedrooms being available, owner will be using the other 2 rooms for storage. Living room, kitchen and one bedroom are fully furnished, and one bedroom is empty. Secluded fenced in yard with fire pit, and large deck. First months rent of $1,000 and deposit moves you in.

