All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 21703 51st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
21703 51st Ave W
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

21703 51st Ave W

21703 51st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Cascade View
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21703 51st Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
Partially furnished 2 Bedroom Rambler in Mountlake Terrace for Rent on Month to Month Lease up to 6 months. - The owner is out of town for 6 months and is looking to rent his rambler while he is away. 6 month lease only. This is a 4 bedroom rambler, with 2 bedrooms being available, owner will be using the other 2 rooms for storage. Living room, kitchen and one bedroom are fully furnished, and one bedroom is empty. Secluded fenced in yard with fire pit, and large deck. First months rent of $1,000 and deposit moves you in.
Call Preferred Property at 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4779769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21703 51st Ave W have any available units?
21703 51st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 21703 51st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
21703 51st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21703 51st Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 21703 51st Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 21703 51st Ave W offer parking?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 21703 51st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21703 51st Ave W have a pool?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 21703 51st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 21703 51st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21703 51st Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21703 51st Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments under $1500
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College