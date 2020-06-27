21509 54th Place West

Amenities

Updated 2BR/1BA Mountlake Terrace Home - Available August 9. 2BR/1BA, 840 sf home recently updated throughout, including new washer and dryer. Open living room, dining room and kitchen. Located on dead end street in Edmonds School District. Large yard with many trees. Carport for one car attached to house. The exterior of the home recently repainted. Terms: $1,600 deposit; 12 month lease; No smoking; No pets. Utilities and yard care not included in rent.



