Mountlake Terrace, WA
21509 54th Place West
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

21509 54th Place West

21509 54th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

21509 54th Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 2BR/1BA Mountlake Terrace Home - Available August 9. 2BR/1BA, 840 sf home recently updated throughout, including new washer and dryer. Open living room, dining room and kitchen. Located on dead end street in Edmonds School District. Large yard with many trees. Carport for one car attached to house. The exterior of the home recently repainted. Terms: $1,600 deposit; 12 month lease; No smoking; No pets. Utilities and yard care not included in rent.

For more information or to arrange for a tour of the property please contact Ron Goldy at (206) 621-9840 or by email at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE5044526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21509 54th Place West have any available units?
21509 54th Place West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 21509 54th Place West have?
Some of 21509 54th Place West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21509 54th Place West currently offering any rent specials?
21509 54th Place West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21509 54th Place West pet-friendly?
No, 21509 54th Place West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 21509 54th Place West offer parking?
Yes, 21509 54th Place West offers parking.
Does 21509 54th Place West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21509 54th Place West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21509 54th Place West have a pool?
No, 21509 54th Place West does not have a pool.
Does 21509 54th Place West have accessible units?
No, 21509 54th Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 21509 54th Place West have units with dishwashers?
No, 21509 54th Place West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21509 54th Place West have units with air conditioning?
No, 21509 54th Place West does not have units with air conditioning.
