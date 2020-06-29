Amenities

Super Sweet Condo-Just Rented! - Avail. Now

21317 52nd Ave. W. #F-236, Mt. Lake Terrace

Welcome to Pheasant Hill in Mountlake, Washington. This two bedroom, 2 bath, pet-friendly rental complex is surrounded by nature, yet provides you with the conveniences you need and the services you deserve. Situated in a wooded neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace, Pheasant Hill offers a relaxed atmosphere while remaining conveniently close to I-5, I-405 and WA-522. * This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spaces, storage, fitness center, swimming pool. fireplace,, wall-to-wall hardwoods/carpet, a washer and dryer, plus balcony off your living room and overlooking a territorial view. $1495/$1495 security deposit, $150 Admin fee, tenant pays electric, WSG is included in rent. Pets are conditional w/pet deposit.



(RLNE3585580)