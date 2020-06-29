All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236

21317 52nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21317 52nd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Super Sweet Condo-Just Rented! - Avail. Now
21317 52nd Ave. W. #F-236, Mt. Lake Terrace
Welcome to Pheasant Hill in Mountlake, Washington. This two bedroom, 2 bath, pet-friendly rental complex is surrounded by nature, yet provides you with the conveniences you need and the services you deserve. Situated in a wooded neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace, Pheasant Hill offers a relaxed atmosphere while remaining conveniently close to I-5, I-405 and WA-522. * This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spaces, storage, fitness center, swimming pool. fireplace,, wall-to-wall hardwoods/carpet, a washer and dryer, plus balcony off your living room and overlooking a territorial view. $1495/$1495 security deposit, $150 Admin fee, tenant pays electric, WSG is included in rent. Pets are conditional w/pet deposit.

(RLNE3585580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have any available units?
21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have?
Some of 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 currently offering any rent specials?
21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 is pet friendly.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 offer parking?
Yes, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 offers parking.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have a pool?
Yes, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 has a pool.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have accessible units?
No, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 does not have accessible units.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21317 52nd Ave. W #F-236 does not have units with air conditioning.
