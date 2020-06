Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Available now~ Light and bright top floor, end unit, 1 bedroom condo in a great complex! Fresh paint and new carpet make this a move-in ready condo! In unit washer and dryer, new dishwasher. There are 2 parking spaces included. The complex has an outdoor pool, hot tub, large fitness room and clubhouse that is available for parties and events. Close to Lynnwood park and ride, shopping, schools and freeway access to I-5 or 405. Storage off deck. No smoking and no pets. 12 month minimum.