Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
19053 137th St South East
Last updated October 4 2019

19053 137th St South East

19053 137th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19053 137th Place Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This clean, well maintained 4BR/2.5 bath features modern finishes, high ceilings, attached garage with storage lot, territorial views, steel faced appliances, and a fully fenced yard. Monroe School District: Chain Lake (PK-5), Park Place (Middle), Monroe (High). 5 minutes to downtown Monroe. 40 minutes to Boeing Everett. 40 minutes to downtown Bothell. $2300 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters Insurance required. $20 per pet per month pet rent. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors could result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit my result in denial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19053 137th St South East have any available units?
19053 137th St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
Is 19053 137th St South East currently offering any rent specials?
19053 137th St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19053 137th St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 19053 137th St South East is pet friendly.
Does 19053 137th St South East offer parking?
Yes, 19053 137th St South East offers parking.
Does 19053 137th St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19053 137th St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19053 137th St South East have a pool?
No, 19053 137th St South East does not have a pool.
Does 19053 137th St South East have accessible units?
No, 19053 137th St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 19053 137th St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 19053 137th St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19053 137th St South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 19053 137th St South East does not have units with air conditioning.
