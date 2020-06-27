All apartments in Monroe
17593 150th St SE
17593 150th St SE

17593 150th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17593 150th Street Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
17593 150th St SE Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Monroe - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is perfect for all your housing needs! There are vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances as well as an additional dining space. On the main floor you also have a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. There are four bedrooms located on the upper level, including a master bedroom with a master suite. New carpet throughout the 2nd floor. Fully fenced backyard with patio and a separate area for pets (dog run) makes it great for all outdoor entertaining. No smoking. Pets are on a case by case basis with a max. of 2 dogs. CS/KIO/PTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17593 150th St SE have any available units?
17593 150th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 17593 150th St SE have?
Some of 17593 150th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17593 150th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
17593 150th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17593 150th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17593 150th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 17593 150th St SE offer parking?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 17593 150th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17593 150th St SE have a pool?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 17593 150th St SE have accessible units?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17593 150th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17593 150th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17593 150th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

