Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

17593 150th St SE Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Monroe - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is perfect for all your housing needs! There are vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances as well as an additional dining space. On the main floor you also have a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. There are four bedrooms located on the upper level, including a master bedroom with a master suite. New carpet throughout the 2nd floor. Fully fenced backyard with patio and a separate area for pets (dog run) makes it great for all outdoor entertaining. No smoking. Pets are on a case by case basis with a max. of 2 dogs. CS/KIO/PTS



(RLNE5612944)