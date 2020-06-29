16436 169th St Se

Amenities

This 3 bed 2.5 bath condo is in a great location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and downtown. This home comes with a spacious master bedroom with an attached bath and a HUGE walk-in closet! The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is plenty of space in the living room for everyone to watch your favorite movie or to just sit around the fireplace and enjoy the company. There is just enough room in the fenced-in patio area for grilling and perhaps a garden. Use the garage to park your car, as extra storage, or maybe even a man cave, the choice is yours. There is one dedicated parking space in front of the home as well as ample street parking in the cul-de-sac. We welcome pets of all types but we do charge a $300 pet fee. Upon move in you will pay first month's rent and the security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. I look forward to speaking with you and thank you for looking!



Updated pictures to come following the renovation.