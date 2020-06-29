All apartments in Monroe
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:34 AM

16436 169th St Se

16436 169th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16436 169th Street Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bed 2.5 bath condo is in a great location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and downtown. This home comes with a spacious master bedroom with an attached bath and a HUGE walk-in closet! The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is plenty of space in the living room for everyone to watch your favorite movie or to just sit around the fireplace and enjoy the company. There is just enough room in the fenced-in patio area for grilling and perhaps a garden. Use the garage to park your car, as extra storage, or maybe even a man cave, the choice is yours. There is one dedicated parking space in front of the home as well as ample street parking in the cul-de-sac. We welcome pets of all types but we do charge a $300 pet fee. Upon move in you will pay first month's rent and the security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. I look forward to speaking with you and thank you for looking!

Updated pictures to come following the renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16436 169th St Se have any available units?
16436 169th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 16436 169th St Se have?
Some of 16436 169th St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16436 169th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
16436 169th St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16436 169th St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 16436 169th St Se is pet friendly.
Does 16436 169th St Se offer parking?
Yes, 16436 169th St Se offers parking.
Does 16436 169th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16436 169th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16436 169th St Se have a pool?
No, 16436 169th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 16436 169th St Se have accessible units?
No, 16436 169th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 16436 169th St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16436 169th St Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 16436 169th St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 16436 169th St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
