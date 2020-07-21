15976 171st Avenue South East

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call for details, 253-649-2416 or schedule online at showmojo.com. 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,594 sq ft home in the desirable Fryelands neighborhood Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, thoughtfully updated with granite counters, breakfast bar bar, WINE FRIDGE and pantry. Master suite with full bath, double sinks, and walk in closet. Utility room off kitchen leads to finished 2 car garage. Fully fenced backyard. Close to school, parks, YMCA, Lake Tye. Easy access to Hwy 2, 9 & I-5 for adventures, shopping, entertainment and MORE... Virtual tour https://youtu.be/ibRsfZFzcTw Rent: $2,400.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval. Desirable Fryelands neighborhood 3bed/2.5bath home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, living room with alcove, dining room, kitchen with eating nook for large table, breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite with full bath, double sinks, and walk in closet. Utility room off kitchen leads to finished 2car garage. Fully fenced backyard. New gas furnace. Close to school, parks, YMCA, Lake Tye. Easy access to Hwy2 and Hwy522.