All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 15976 171st Avenue South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
15976 171st Avenue South East
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:49 PM

15976 171st Avenue South East

15976 171st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15976 171st Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call for details, 253-649-2416 or schedule online at showmojo.com. 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,594 sq ft home in the desirable Fryelands neighborhood Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, thoughtfully updated with granite counters, breakfast bar bar, WINE FRIDGE and pantry. Master suite with full bath, double sinks, and walk in closet. Utility room off kitchen leads to finished 2 car garage. Fully fenced backyard. Close to school, parks, YMCA, Lake Tye. Easy access to Hwy 2, 9 & I-5 for adventures, shopping, entertainment and MORE... Virtual tour https://youtu.be/ibRsfZFzcTw Rent: $2,400.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval. Desirable Fryelands neighborhood 3bed/2.5bath home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, living room with alcove, dining room, kitchen with eating nook for large table, breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite with full bath, double sinks, and walk in closet. Utility room off kitchen leads to finished 2car garage. Fully fenced backyard. New gas furnace. Close to school, parks, YMCA, Lake Tye. Easy access to Hwy2 and Hwy522.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have any available units?
15976 171st Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 15976 171st Avenue South East have?
Some of 15976 171st Avenue South East's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15976 171st Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
15976 171st Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15976 171st Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 15976 171st Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East offer parking?
Yes, 15976 171st Avenue South East offers parking.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15976 171st Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 15976 171st Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 15976 171st Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 15976 171st Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15976 171st Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 15976 171st Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College