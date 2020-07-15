3505 NE 61st way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with wood pantry shelves, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Other amenities found in this home include central air-conditioning, a 2-car garage and a small fully fenced backyard.



Near Andresen Marketplace with grocery, retail and coffee shop, Ellen Davis hiking and bike Trail is right next to the neighborhood and close driving to several local parks. Also, this home sits on a private road w/ close access to I-5 and I-205 for those commuting to Portland.



Small pets OK with a $150 non-refundable processing fee and $50 pet rent each month.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Monthly Rent: $2,150/month

Security Deposit: $2,600

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (if tenant does not provide their own coverage of $100k min)



Please call Tina today to schedule a viewing! 360-883-4881



(RLNE4914287)