Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3505 NE 61st way

3505 NE 61st Way · No Longer Available
Location

3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA 98661
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with wood pantry shelves, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Other amenities found in this home include central air-conditioning, a 2-car garage and a small fully fenced backyard.

Near Andresen Marketplace with grocery, retail and coffee shop, Ellen Davis hiking and bike Trail is right next to the neighborhood and close driving to several local parks. Also, this home sits on a private road w/ close access to I-5 and I-205 for those commuting to Portland.

Small pets OK with a $150 non-refundable processing fee and $50 pet rent each month.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Monthly Rent: $2,150/month
Security Deposit: $2,600
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (if tenant does not provide their own coverage of $100k min)

Please call Tina today to schedule a viewing! 360-883-4881

(RLNE4914287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

