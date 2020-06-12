/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Milton, WA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1010 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
879 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northeast Tacoma
24 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
With the luxury of a large city and the feel of the suburbs, come home to the delightful offerings off the Puget Sound region.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
31904 34th Pl. S.W.
31904 34th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1083 sqft
31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property.
1 of 14
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
The Lakes
19 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Similar Pages
Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton Accessible ApartmentsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Apartments with GarageMilton Apartments with GymMilton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA