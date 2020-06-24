All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, WA
/
2763 Diamond Loop Unit A
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

2763 Diamond Loop Unit A

2763 Diamond Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2763 Diamond Loop, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2763 Diamond Loop Unit A Available 04/20/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton! - Address: 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A, Milton, WA 98354

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 1,350
Heating: Gas - Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. April 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,775.00
Deposit: $1,775.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton!
Gorgeous Kitchen
- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances with a Gas Stove
- Beautiful Cabinetry
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Spacious Pantry
Dining Area
- Carpet
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Open Living Room
- Gas Fireplace
- Carpet
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
3 Bedrooms
- Large Master Bedroom
- All Bedrooms with Carpet
2.5 Bathrooms
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Upgraded Washer and Dryer
- Shelving
1 Car Garage
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Covered Patio
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the roperty address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Additional Information:
- HOA manages lawn care.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- This is a non-smoking rental.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have any available units?
2763 Diamond Loop Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have?
Some of 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Diamond Loop Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A offers parking.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have a pool?
No, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave
Milton, WA 98354

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with GymMilton Apartments with Pool
Milton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College