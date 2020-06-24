Amenities
2763 Diamond Loop Unit A Available 04/20/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton! - Address: 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A, Milton, WA 98354
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 1,350
Heating: Gas - Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. April 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,775.00
Deposit: $1,775.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500
Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton!
Gorgeous Kitchen
- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances with a Gas Stove
- Beautiful Cabinetry
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Spacious Pantry
Dining Area
- Carpet
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Open Living Room
- Gas Fireplace
- Carpet
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
3 Bedrooms
- Large Master Bedroom
- All Bedrooms with Carpet
2.5 Bathrooms
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Upgraded Washer and Dryer
- Shelving
1 Car Garage
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Covered Patio
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the roperty address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Additional Information:
- HOA manages lawn care.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- This is a non-smoking rental.
We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4773252)