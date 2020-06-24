Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2763 Diamond Loop Unit A Available 04/20/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton! - Address: 2763 Diamond Loop Unit A, Milton, WA 98354



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 1,350

Heating: Gas - Forced Air

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. April 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $1,775.00

Deposit: $1,775.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Beautiful City of Milton!

Gorgeous Kitchen

- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances with a Gas Stove

- Beautiful Cabinetry

- Window offering Natural Lighting

- Spacious Pantry

Dining Area

- Carpet

- Window offering Natural Lighting

Open Living Room

- Gas Fireplace

- Carpet

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

3 Bedrooms

- Large Master Bedroom

- All Bedrooms with Carpet

2.5 Bathrooms

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Upgraded Washer and Dryer

- Shelving

1 Car Garage

Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

- Covered Patio

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the roperty address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Additional Information:

- HOA manages lawn care.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- This is a non-smoking rental.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773252)