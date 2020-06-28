All apartments in Mill Creek
3216 139th Pl SE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

3216 139th Pl SE

3216 139th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3216 139th Place Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 bed 2.5 bath Mill Creek Townhouse for Lease - Newly built townhouses at Northpointe in Mill Creek.

Home features 3 bed/2.5 baths with 2-car garage in the Mill Creek School District.

Stylishly done, with slab granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances.

Master bedroom/bath features double vanities, separate shower with soaker tub, and large walk- in closet.

Yard is fully landscaped and maintained by HOA.

Townhouse is conveniently located with easy access to I-5 / Highway 9. Close to shopping (Alderwood Mall/Mill Creek Town Center) Golf, Hiking Trails, and Parks.

NO smoking/no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.
1st month rent and equal sec. deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.

Please contact Leni Burney 206-419-4520 / 206-546-6235 / email lenib@macphersonspm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 139th Pl SE have any available units?
3216 139th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 3216 139th Pl SE have?
Some of 3216 139th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 139th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3216 139th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 139th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 3216 139th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3216 139th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 139th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3216 139th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3216 139th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 139th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 139th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 139th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
