3216 139th Pl SE

Newer 3 bed 2.5 bath Mill Creek Townhouse for Lease - Newly built townhouses at Northpointe in Mill Creek.



Home features 3 bed/2.5 baths with 2-car garage in the Mill Creek School District.



Stylishly done, with slab granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances.



Master bedroom/bath features double vanities, separate shower with soaker tub, and large walk- in closet.



Yard is fully landscaped and maintained by HOA.



Townhouse is conveniently located with easy access to I-5 / Highway 9. Close to shopping (Alderwood Mall/Mill Creek Town Center) Golf, Hiking Trails, and Parks.



NO smoking/no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

1st month rent and equal sec. deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.



Please contact Leni Burney 206-419-4520 / 206-546-6235 / email lenib@macphersonspm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5503775)