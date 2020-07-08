All apartments in Mill Creek
1803 151st St SE
1803 151st St SE

1803 151st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1803 151st Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Mill Creek Country Club home offers 3,600 sq ft and 3 Car Garage! - This Mill Creek Country Club home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, multiple bonus rooms, 3 car garage and so much more! On the main level you will find the family room, living room, dining room, nook, den/bedroom, kitchen and master suite. The private master suite offers a huge 5 piece master bath, walk in closet and spacious bedroom. Downstairs you will find the huge bonus/media room with fireplace, another bonus room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and French doors leading to the fully fenced backyard. This home is located in the amazing Mill Creek Country Club on a corner lot close to everything!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4274864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 151st St SE have any available units?
1803 151st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 1803 151st St SE have?
Some of 1803 151st St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 151st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1803 151st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 151st St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 151st St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1803 151st St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1803 151st St SE offers parking.
Does 1803 151st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 151st St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 151st St SE have a pool?
No, 1803 151st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1803 151st St SE have accessible units?
No, 1803 151st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 151st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 151st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 151st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 151st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

