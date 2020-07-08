1803 151st St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Mill Creek Country Club home offers 3,600 sq ft and 3 Car Garage! - This Mill Creek Country Club home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, multiple bonus rooms, 3 car garage and so much more! On the main level you will find the family room, living room, dining room, nook, den/bedroom, kitchen and master suite. The private master suite offers a huge 5 piece master bath, walk in closet and spacious bedroom. Downstairs you will find the huge bonus/media room with fireplace, another bonus room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and French doors leading to the fully fenced backyard. This home is located in the amazing Mill Creek Country Club on a corner lot close to everything!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



