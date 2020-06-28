14910 18th Ln SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

It's the little distinctions that set this home apart! Greenbelt Privacy at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Mill Creek's most sought after neighborhoods (Evergreen). 4 generous sized bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms. Culinary kitchen with center island gas cooktop, eat-in bar, and breakfast nook area with french doors to entertainment sized deck. Elegant formal areas with soaring ceilings. Family room with brick gas fireplace. Large soaking tub in master bedroom. Make yourself right at home in this well-appointed Mill Creek gem. No smoking.



(RLNE5080041)