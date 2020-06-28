14910 18th Ln SE

Amenities
It's the little distinctions that set this home apart! Greenbelt Privacy at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Mill Creek's most sought after neighborhoods (Evergreen). 4 generous sized bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms. Culinary kitchen with center island gas cooktop, eat-in bar, and breakfast nook area with french doors to entertainment sized deck. Elegant formal areas with soaring ceilings. Family room with brick gas fireplace. Large soaking tub in master bedroom. Make yourself right at home in this well-appointed Mill Creek gem. No smoking.
(RLNE5080041)