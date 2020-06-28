All apartments in Mill Creek
14910 18th Ln SE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

14910 18th Ln SE

14910 18th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14910 18th Lane Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It's the little distinctions that set this home apart! Greenbelt Privacy at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Mill Creek's most sought after neighborhoods (Evergreen). 4 generous sized bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms. Culinary kitchen with center island gas cooktop, eat-in bar, and breakfast nook area with french doors to entertainment sized deck. Elegant formal areas with soaring ceilings. Family room with brick gas fireplace. Large soaking tub in master bedroom. Make yourself right at home in this well-appointed Mill Creek gem. No smoking.

(RLNE5080041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 18th Ln SE have any available units?
14910 18th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14910 18th Ln SE have?
Some of 14910 18th Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14910 18th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
14910 18th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 18th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14910 18th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 14910 18th Ln SE offers parking.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14910 18th Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 14910 18th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 14910 18th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14910 18th Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14910 18th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14910 18th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
