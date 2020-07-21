All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

14702 12th Ave SE

14702 12th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14702 12th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Move in Ready 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home with Bonus Room! - This huge 2,681 sqft home in Mill Creek is move-in ready today! Home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, living room with gas fireplace and laundry room! All three bright bedrooms are located upstairs including huge master bedroom with five piece master bathrooms. Backyard features large deck perfect for entertaining. Close to bus lines, shopping and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3239978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14702 12th Ave SE have any available units?
14702 12th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14702 12th Ave SE have?
Some of 14702 12th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14702 12th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
14702 12th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14702 12th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14702 12th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14702 12th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14702 12th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
