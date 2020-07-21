14702 12th Ave SE

Amenities

Beautiful Move in Ready 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home with Bonus Room! - This huge 2,681 sqft home in Mill Creek is move-in ready today! Home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, living room with gas fireplace and laundry room! All three bright bedrooms are located upstairs including huge master bedroom with five piece master bathrooms. Backyard features large deck perfect for entertaining. Close to bus lines, shopping and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



