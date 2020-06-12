18306 34th Ave SE

Amenities

Application Pending!!! Spacious Home! Excellent Bothell Location! - This two story home offered by T-Square Properties has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open kitchen with island, gas stove, walk-in pantry and large stainless refrigerator. Kitchen opens to eating area and family room with cozy gas fireplace and formal dining room. Separate office with double doors and powder room also on main floor. Home backs up to green belt which provides for privacy. Up stairs you will find master with 5 piece bath, large bonus room with closet that could also be used as a 5th bedroom, 4 other very nice size bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry with new washer/dryer. Northshore school district, close to Bothell Everett Hwy., Mill Creek Towncenter and easy access to freeways.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



PET POLICY: Owner Firm on No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 2510



YEAR BUILT: 2006



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Parkeplace



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



