18306 34th Ave SE

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Spacious Home! Excellent Bothell Location! - This two story home offered by T-Square Properties has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open kitchen with island, gas stove, walk-in pantry and large stainless refrigerator. Kitchen opens to eating area and family room with cozy gas fireplace and formal dining room. Separate office with double doors and powder room also on main floor. Home backs up to green belt which provides for privacy. Up stairs you will find master with 5 piece bath, large bonus room with closet that could also be used as a 5th bedroom, 4 other very nice size bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry with new washer/dryer. Northshore school district, close to Bothell Everett Hwy., Mill Creek Towncenter and easy access to freeways.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
PET POLICY: Owner Firm on No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 2510
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Parkeplace
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3883485)