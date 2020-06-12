All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

18306 34th Ave SE

18306 34th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18306 34th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! Spacious Home! Excellent Bothell Location! - This two story home offered by T-Square Properties has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open kitchen with island, gas stove, walk-in pantry and large stainless refrigerator. Kitchen opens to eating area and family room with cozy gas fireplace and formal dining room. Separate office with double doors and powder room also on main floor. Home backs up to green belt which provides for privacy. Up stairs you will find master with 5 piece bath, large bonus room with closet that could also be used as a 5th bedroom, 4 other very nice size bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry with new washer/dryer. Northshore school district, close to Bothell Everett Hwy., Mill Creek Towncenter and easy access to freeways.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

PET POLICY: Owner Firm on No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 2510

YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Parkeplace

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18306 34th Ave SE have any available units?
18306 34th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18306 34th Ave SE have?
Some of 18306 34th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18306 34th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18306 34th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18306 34th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 18306 34th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18306 34th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18306 34th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18306 34th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18306 34th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18306 34th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18306 34th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18306 34th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

