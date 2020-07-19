COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Available Now! Great Commercial Property in High Traffic Location, Great Visibility! - This Fabulous Office Building offered by T-Square Properties is the perfect place for your small business, It has a great reception space, as well as two separate offices. Fantastic Natural lighting throughout the building with Full bath, Kitchenette and two parking spaces in the back. Building is Wheel Chair Accessible with ramp access off back parking lot and tons of additional street parking as well. Use for Legal, Medical, Insurance etc. 5 minutes off I-5, High Traffic area, with great visibility. Perfect location any business.



SQFT: 750



YEAR BUILT: 1952



COUNTY: Snohomish



MODIFIED GROSS LEASE



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $200.00

Refundable Security Deposit of $1500.00

Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



