All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue

1029 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1029 Cedar Avenue, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Great Commercial Property in High Traffic Location, Great Visibility! - This Fabulous Office Building offered by T-Square Properties is the perfect place for your small business, It has a great reception space, as well as two separate offices. Fantastic Natural lighting throughout the building with Full bath, Kitchenette and two parking spaces in the back. Building is Wheel Chair Accessible with ramp access off back parking lot and tons of additional street parking as well. Use for Legal, Medical, Insurance etc. 5 minutes off I-5, High Traffic area, with great visibility. Perfect location any business.

SQFT: 750

YEAR BUILT: 1952

COUNTY: Snohomish

MODIFIED GROSS LEASE

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $200.00
Refundable Security Deposit of $1500.00
Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4652281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue has accessible units.
Does COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, COMMERCIAL/RETAIL ONLY: 1029 Cedar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College