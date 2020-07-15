All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
9228 50th Ave NE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:55 PM

9228 50th Ave NE

9228 50th Avenue Northeast · (509) 774-3200
Location

9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area. Updated Bathrooms with modern vanities, and Laminate Wood flooring throughout main level. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms and the Full Bath. This unit also provides you with a private fenced backyard, automatic one car garage and in unit Washer & Dryer. This home is located in a quite neighborhood. It is 3 minutes away from all your shopping and entertainment needs. Conveniently located 4 minutes away from I-5. It is close to everything!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5390.00 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1795 | Security/Damage Deposit $ 1795 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Garage, Dogs allowed only no agressive breeds, Fenced Backyard, Formal Dining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9228 50th Ave NE have any available units?
9228 50th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9228 50th Ave NE have?
Some of 9228 50th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9228 50th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9228 50th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9228 50th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9228 50th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9228 50th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9228 50th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9228 50th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9228 50th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9228 50th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9228 50th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9228 50th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9228 50th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9228 50th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9228 50th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
