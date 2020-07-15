9228 50th Ave NE

Amenities
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area. Updated Bathrooms with modern vanities, and Laminate Wood flooring throughout main level. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms and the Full Bath. This unit also provides you with a private fenced backyard, automatic one car garage and in unit Washer & Dryer. This home is located in a quite neighborhood. It is 3 minutes away from all your shopping and entertainment needs. Conveniently located 4 minutes away from I-5. It is close to everything!
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5390.00 | Non-Smoking Property
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease
Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1795 | Security/Damage Deposit $ 1795 | $250 Document fee applies
Amenities: Garage, Dogs allowed only no agressive breeds, Fenced Backyard, Formal Dining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring