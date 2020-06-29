9030 52nd Dr NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Home constructed in 2018 features some fantastic amenities, such as an Open Concept Main Floor, Beautiful Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Pantry and Hardwood Floors throughout the lower level. Upstairs features a Large Loft for an Office, Family room or Other use. The Master Bedroom has a Lovely and Large 5-piece Bath and Walk-In Closet, The other Two Bedrooms are pretty good size and have an Equally Lovely Bathroom off the Loft area. The home includes a Large Laundry room with provided Washer & Dryer, Efficient Gas Furnace with programmable thermostat, Lots of Windows for loads of Natural Light, a Three car garage and a good sized Fully Fenced Yard. A Must See in the Marysville Area!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,500 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Two Dogs Allowed max., 25lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Showings Available by Appointment until week of 3/9-3/14



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,500 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,500 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Adult Dogs/2 max/no more than 25 lbs each, Gas Fireplace, New Quartz Counter Tops, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Garage