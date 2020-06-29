All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
9030 52nd Dr NE
9030 52nd Dr NE

9030 52nd Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

9030 52nd Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Pinewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Home constructed in 2018 features some fantastic amenities, such as an Open Concept Main Floor, Beautiful Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Pantry and Hardwood Floors throughout the lower level. Upstairs features a Large Loft for an Office, Family room or Other use. The Master Bedroom has a Lovely and Large 5-piece Bath and Walk-In Closet, The other Two Bedrooms are pretty good size and have an Equally Lovely Bathroom off the Loft area. The home includes a Large Laundry room with provided Washer & Dryer, Efficient Gas Furnace with programmable thermostat, Lots of Windows for loads of Natural Light, a Three car garage and a good sized Fully Fenced Yard. A Must See in the Marysville Area!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,500 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Two Dogs Allowed max., 25lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Showings Available by Appointment until week of 3/9-3/14

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,500 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,500 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Adult Dogs/2 max/no more than 25 lbs each, Gas Fireplace, New Quartz Counter Tops, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 52nd Dr NE have any available units?
9030 52nd Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9030 52nd Dr NE have?
Some of 9030 52nd Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 52nd Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
9030 52nd Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 52nd Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9030 52nd Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 9030 52nd Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 9030 52nd Dr NE offers parking.
Does 9030 52nd Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9030 52nd Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 52nd Dr NE have a pool?
No, 9030 52nd Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 9030 52nd Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 9030 52nd Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 52nd Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9030 52nd Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

