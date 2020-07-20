8118 64th Dr. NE

Amenities

Spacious 4+ Bed/3bth home in Marysville! -

Spacious split level home in Marysville featuring 2 car garage is available now! Home features large living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, 4 bedrooms along with a bonus room, and master with on suite bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced including deck and patio perfect for entertaining!

