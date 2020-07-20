All apartments in Marysville
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

8118 64th Dr. NE

8118 64th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8118 64th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Spacious 4+ Bed/3bth home in Marysville! -
Spacious split level home in Marysville featuring 2 car garage is available now! Home features large living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, 4 bedrooms along with a bonus room, and master with on suite bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced including deck and patio perfect for entertaining!
Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

