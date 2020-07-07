7813 63rd St. NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready 2 bed/ 1 bath rambler with 2 car garage - This clean and move in ready 2 bed 1 bath rambler is move-in ready. The family room, kitchen and eating nook area with vaulted ceilings is layed out in a spacious great room concept. Both bedrooms, full size hall bathroom, laundry room, 2 car garage with opener, covered front porch and large fully fenced backyard with private deck complete this home.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE3742126)