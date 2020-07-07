All apartments in Marysville
7813 63rd St. NE.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

7813 63rd St. NE

7813 63rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Marysville
Location

7813 63rd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 bed/ 1 bath rambler with 2 car garage - This clean and move in ready 2 bed 1 bath rambler is move-in ready. The family room, kitchen and eating nook area with vaulted ceilings is layed out in a spacious great room concept. Both bedrooms, full size hall bathroom, laundry room, 2 car garage with opener, covered front porch and large fully fenced backyard with private deck complete this home.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3742126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7813 63rd St. NE have any available units?
7813 63rd St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 63rd St. NE have?
Some of 7813 63rd St. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 63rd St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
7813 63rd St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 63rd St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7813 63rd St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 7813 63rd St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 7813 63rd St. NE offers parking.
Does 7813 63rd St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 63rd St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 63rd St. NE have a pool?
No, 7813 63rd St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 7813 63rd St. NE have accessible units?
No, 7813 63rd St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 63rd St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7813 63rd St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.

