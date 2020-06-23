All apartments in Marysville
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

7800 32nd St NE

7800 32nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7800 32nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7800 32nd St NE Available 01/01/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Well maintained 4 bedroom split level home. Features sunken living room, huge windows, gas fireplace, and an open kitchen with island. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, kitchen and dining room. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and a rec room. Great location, close to restaurants, Marysville schools, I-5, Hwy 9 and much more. Pet friendly, subject to restriction. Non-smoking.Offering 6-8 month lease term. KIO/PTS/AB.

(RLNE4592191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 32nd St NE have any available units?
7800 32nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 7800 32nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
7800 32nd St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 32nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 32nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 7800 32nd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 7800 32nd St NE does offer parking.
Does 7800 32nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 32nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 32nd St NE have a pool?
No, 7800 32nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 7800 32nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 7800 32nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 32nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 32nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 32nd St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 32nd St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
