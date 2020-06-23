Amenities

7800 32nd St NE Available 01/01/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Well maintained 4 bedroom split level home. Features sunken living room, huge windows, gas fireplace, and an open kitchen with island. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, kitchen and dining room. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and a rec room. Great location, close to restaurants, Marysville schools, I-5, Hwy 9 and much more. Pet friendly, subject to restriction. Non-smoking.Offering 6-8 month lease term. KIO/PTS/AB.



