Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2600sqf 4bedroom, 3 bath, brand new house located in Marysville. 5mins to Seattle Premium Outlet Mall and Tulalip Casino. 20 mins to Downtown Seattle. 20mins to Downtown Bellevue. A lots of the restaurants nearby! Making an appointment today to see it before rent out!



PS: Also except rent a room for $1000/month if house still available!