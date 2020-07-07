All apartments in Marysville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

7005 65th Ave NE Unit #1

7005 65th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7005 65th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Rambler-Duplex W/ 3Bd & 2Bth in Downtown Marysville! - This updated rambler Duplex is close to Jennings park, The YMCA and Marysville Elementary school, and is move in ready today! This home offers upgraded laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, 2 car garage and master bedroom with on suite master bathroom. Backyard also features entertainment style deck and fenced yard.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Utilities will be billed each month as a flat fee of $300 for electricity, W/S/G, gas and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5569463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

