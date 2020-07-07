7005 65th Ave NE Unit #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated Rambler-Duplex W/ 3Bd & 2Bth in Downtown Marysville! - This updated rambler Duplex is close to Jennings park, The YMCA and Marysville Elementary school, and is move in ready today! This home offers upgraded laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, 2 car garage and master bedroom with on suite master bathroom. Backyard also features entertainment style deck and fenced yard.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Utilities will be billed each month as a flat fee of $300 for electricity, W/S/G, gas and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5569463)