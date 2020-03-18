All apartments in Marysville
6609 47th Ave NE

Location

6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work throughout! The kitchen has upgraded appliances, custom cabinets, large island and opens up to the great room with gas fireplace. The master suite offers a private master bath and walk in closet. This home is located in a great location close to everything and offers many amenities and upgrades throughout!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5823250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 47th Ave NE have any available units?
6609 47th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 47th Ave NE have?
Some of 6609 47th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 47th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6609 47th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 47th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 47th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6609 47th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6609 47th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 6609 47th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 47th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 47th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6609 47th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6609 47th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6609 47th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 47th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 47th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
