Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6322 56th PL NE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

6322 56th PL NE

6322 56th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6322 56th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Level Home - Sunny side Updated Split level, two bedrooms with a bath and family room with new carpet downstairs, two bed upstairs, w/d hook ups, 1610 sqft, large backyard, two car garage, electric heat, fireplace upstairs, downstairs fireplace is NOT for use, landscaping included Tenant is just to mow grass.

No pets, No Smoking!!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!

DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5410029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 56th PL NE have any available units?
6322 56th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 56th PL NE have?
Some of 6322 56th PL NE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 56th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
6322 56th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 56th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 6322 56th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 6322 56th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 6322 56th PL NE offers parking.
Does 6322 56th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 56th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 56th PL NE have a pool?
No, 6322 56th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 6322 56th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 6322 56th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 56th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 56th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.

