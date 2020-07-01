6322 56th PL NE

Amenities

Split Level Home - Sunny side Updated Split level, two bedrooms with a bath and family room with new carpet downstairs, two bed upstairs, w/d hook ups, 1610 sqft, large backyard, two car garage, electric heat, fireplace upstairs, downstairs fireplace is NOT for use, landscaping included Tenant is just to mow grass.



No pets, No Smoking!!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



No Pets Allowed



