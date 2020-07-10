Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

5909 57th Dr. NE Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home - Beautiful Setting! - This is a charming house on a dead-end street just off Sunnyside Avenue with picturesque view of the horses and cows in the background. Best of all, it is not far from the freeway and shopping, but with a countryside setting!



You will love the beautiful huge deck in the backyard for entertaining! The house is in exceptional condition with a gas fireplace for extra coziness on those chilly nights. Only one step up to the front door, and one step down to the patio. Must See!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834664)