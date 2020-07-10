All apartments in Marysville
Location

5909 57th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5909 57th Dr. NE Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home - Beautiful Setting! - This is a charming house on a dead-end street just off Sunnyside Avenue with picturesque view of the horses and cows in the background. Best of all, it is not far from the freeway and shopping, but with a countryside setting!

You will love the beautiful huge deck in the backyard for entertaining! The house is in exceptional condition with a gas fireplace for extra coziness on those chilly nights. Only one step up to the front door, and one step down to the patio. Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have any available units?
5909 57th Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 5909 57th Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
5909 57th Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 57th Dr. NE pet-friendly?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE offer parking?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not offer parking.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 57th Dr. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 57th Dr. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

