5716 138th Place Northeast

Available Now! Three bedrooms /2 bathroom. 1104 sq ft home with hardwood-like laminate floors in entry, master BR, kitchen & dining rooms and carpeting in hallway and two bedrooms. The living room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and large window overlooking large backyard. The white-cabinet kitchen has gas stove, DW, GD, and an island. Attached two-car garage with garage door opener, front-load washer/dryer, freezer, side door, and garden tools. Lawnmower will be given to tenant for use. Landscaping can be included for an extra $50/month. The two smaller bedrooms have desks and two different types of closets. There is a full bathroom, linen area, and a master with a good-sized closet and ¾ remodeled-bathroom with bars. The dining area has sliding door to fenced backyard with deck, remote shade awning, and patio furniture. AC and gas heat! Tenants responsible for all utilities. Smaller Pets negotiable with Pet Deposit. No Cats



Terms: 9+ lease, full month's rent, $1200 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with background check) and $45-65 application fee/pp. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for access and application process.



Property is located in Meadowcreek Place. Community picnic areas, basketball court, playground, and large areas to play!



The address is 5716 138th Place NE, Marysville, 98271.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria.

