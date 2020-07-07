All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 5716 138th Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5716 138th Place Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5716 138th Place Northeast

5716 138th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5716 138th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Shoultes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Three bedrooms /2 bathroom. 1104 sq ft home with hardwood-like laminate floors in entry, master BR, kitchen & dining rooms and carpeting in hallway and two bedrooms. The living room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and large window overlooking large backyard. The white-cabinet kitchen has gas stove, DW, GD, and an island. Attached two-car garage with garage door opener, front-load washer/dryer, freezer, side door, and garden tools. Lawnmower will be given to tenant for use. Landscaping can be included for an extra $50/month. The two smaller bedrooms have desks and two different types of closets. There is a full bathroom, linen area, and a master with a good-sized closet and ¾ remodeled-bathroom with bars. The dining area has sliding door to fenced backyard with deck, remote shade awning, and patio furniture. AC and gas heat! Tenants responsible for all utilities. Smaller Pets negotiable with Pet Deposit. No Cats

Terms: 9+ lease, full month's rent, $1200 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with background check) and $45-65 application fee/pp. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for access and application process.

Property is located in Meadowcreek Place. Community picnic areas, basketball court, playground, and large areas to play!

The address is 5716 138th Place NE, Marysville, 98271.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 138th Place Northeast have any available units?
5716 138th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 138th Place Northeast have?
Some of 5716 138th Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 138th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5716 138th Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 138th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 138th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5716 138th Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5716 138th Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 5716 138th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5716 138th Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 138th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 5716 138th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5716 138th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5716 138th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 138th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 138th Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College